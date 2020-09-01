Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 5,466 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in LKQ by 30.3% during the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,547,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $441,944,000 after buying an additional 5,015,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,269,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $436,249,000 after buying an additional 792,092 shares during the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC raised its position in LKQ by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 7,062,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,859,000 after buying an additional 4,577,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LKQ by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,745,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,653,000 after buying an additional 305,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in LKQ by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,289,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,974,000 after buying an additional 553,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research started coverage on LKQ in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

