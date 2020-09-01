Bridgewater Associates LP Takes $1.78 Million Position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 265.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $2,338,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.55.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 7,370 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total value of $784,462.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 1,427 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $151,889.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,573.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,392 shares of company stock worth $6,904,011. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GWRE stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.78. 5,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,941. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11,209.01, a P/E/G ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $168.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

