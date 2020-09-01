Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1,147.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,596,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,459,000 after purchasing an additional 35,166 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the second quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 20.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 74,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NYT stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.48. The stock had a trading volume of 21,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,029. New York Times Co has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average of $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 0.94.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on New York Times in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Cfra raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. New York Times presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 11,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $540,212.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,445.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $4,370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,101,858.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,165 shares of company stock worth $13,101,202. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

