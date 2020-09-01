Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W W Grainger by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in W W Grainger by 17.3% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in W W Grainger by 0.5% during the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 17.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 68.3% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

GWW traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.81. 1,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,687. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. W W Grainger Inc has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $369.36.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total value of $23,381,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,810,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,647,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Longbow Research raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

