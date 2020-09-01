Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Shares Down 6.1%

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)’s share price traded down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.23 and last traded at $45.41. 725,292 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 605,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCO. Standpoint Research upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Get Brink's alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 137.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.79. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 99.81%. The company had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $425,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 8.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 404,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 111.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 164,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 86,464 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 17.7% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter.

Brink’s Company Profile (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.