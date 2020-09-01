Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,925 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.0% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $32,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,946 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Broadcom by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,297,000 after acquiring an additional 880,243 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 886,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,218,000 after acquiring an additional 712,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $992,188,000 after purchasing an additional 651,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

AVGO traded up $12.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $359.54. 169,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,177. The firm has a market cap of $138.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $350.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $30,915.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 709,434 shares of company stock worth $225,863,948 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

