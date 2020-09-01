Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVGO. UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.38.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $347.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $350.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $30,915.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 709,434 shares of company stock valued at $225,863,948. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Broadcom by 16.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after buying an additional 4,864,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,557,343,000 after buying an additional 135,603 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after buying an additional 2,323,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after buying an additional 735,944 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,348,802,000 after buying an additional 123,759 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.