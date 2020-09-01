Brokerages Anticipate Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Addus Homecare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.70. Addus Homecare posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus Homecare will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Addus Homecare.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $184.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Addus Homecare from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Addus Homecare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.38.

ADUS traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,226. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Addus Homecare has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $106.98.

In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $226,288.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,783.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total value of $438,889.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 511,590 shares of company stock valued at $48,266,516. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Addus Homecare by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,531,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Addus Homecare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,059,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Addus Homecare by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Addus Homecare by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,556,000 after buying an additional 21,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverdale Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Addus Homecare by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 359,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,284,000 after buying an additional 83,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

