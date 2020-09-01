Brokerages Anticipate Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.27 Million

Brokerages expect Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) to announce sales of $56.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $64.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $264.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $275.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $317.26 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $338.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million.

CSII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

In related news, COO Rhonda J. Robb bought 1,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.97 per share, with a total value of $31,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,342,378.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 3,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.22 per share, with a total value of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $135,200 and have sold 8,731 shares valued at $279,300. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,353,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,670,000 after buying an additional 813,837 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,508,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,897,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,690,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,729,000 after buying an additional 292,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,888,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

