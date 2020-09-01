Brokerages Anticipate EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $859.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to report $859.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $922.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $699.03 million. EQT reported sales of $951.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $3.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.11 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EQT from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho started coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in EQT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1,839.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EQT by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,973,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,443 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of EQT by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,736,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 382,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. EQT has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $17.97.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

