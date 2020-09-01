Brokerages Anticipate Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Everbridge posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Everbridge.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on EVBG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Everbridge from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,354 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.79, for a total transaction of $843,747.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,438.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 2,819 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $423,949.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,629.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,242 shares of company stock worth $8,399,831. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 127.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 87.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $148.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.25. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $165.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -71.45 and a beta of 0.49.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.