Brokerages Anticipate Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will announce sales of $96.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.40 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $91.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year sales of $374.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $369.10 million to $378.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $411.97 million, with estimates ranging from $400.30 million to $428.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,348 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,231 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFS opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.97. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $25.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

