Brokerages Anticipate Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.24). Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYAM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 176.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 66.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 224,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,885. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 4.00. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

