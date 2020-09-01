Brokerages Expect AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) will report earnings per share of ($0.76) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.72). AnaptysBio reported earnings of ($1.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AnaptysBio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

AnaptysBio stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.26. 15,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,488. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a market cap of $462.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 144.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

