Brokerages Expect Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Will Post Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) will report earnings per share of $2.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.83. Athene posted earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.59. Athene had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Athene from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Athene from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Athene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In other Athene news, insider Grant Kvalheim purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Athene by 88.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 722.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.69. 19,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,767. Athene has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

