Brokerages Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.29. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.64.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $980,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.83. 67,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,678. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 72.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

