Brokerages Expect EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) to post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCORE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. EMCORE posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 103.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EMCORE.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.05 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 22.45%.

EMKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of EMCORE in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

EMKR traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,755. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $102.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.87. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

In other EMCORE news, Director Stephen L. Domenik purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,340.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,341 shares in the company, valued at $830,983.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,237 shares of company stock worth $95,697 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in EMCORE by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the second quarter valued at about $590,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its position in EMCORE by 12.9% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 130,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in EMCORE by 20.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

