Brokerages Expect Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) will post sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.37 billion. Estee Lauder Companies reported sales of $3.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $15.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.42 billion to $15.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $17.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Estee Lauder Companies.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.33.

Shares of EL opened at $221.72 on Tuesday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $224.23. The stock has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 121.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. Also, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.61, for a total transaction of $3,465,760.00. Insiders sold 72,768 shares of company stock valued at $15,166,073 in the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 449,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after acquiring an additional 65,446 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,709,000 after acquiring an additional 307,679 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Estee Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.