Brokerages Expect Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Post -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) will report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Irhythm Technologies reported earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Irhythm Technologies.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS.

IRTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Irhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.56.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Scott sold 2,028 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $261,612.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at $227,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.80, for a total transaction of $1,146,499.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,952.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,818 shares of company stock worth $23,162,002. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth $103,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 137.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $220.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.78 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.66. Irhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $224.76.

Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

