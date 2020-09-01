Brokerages Expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report sales of $186.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.60 million to $194.00 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $123.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $618.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $623.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $707.80 million, with estimates ranging from $690.50 million to $720.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $137.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.67 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,965,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,838,000 after purchasing an additional 166,059 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,162,000 after purchasing an additional 72,503 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,593,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,545,000 after purchasing an additional 998,991 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,245,000 after purchasing an additional 198,692 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

