Brokerages Expect US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) to announce sales of $49.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Well Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.70 million. US Well Services reported sales of $130.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that US Well Services will report full year sales of $251.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $247.50 million to $255.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $273.00 million, with estimates ranging from $255.30 million to $290.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for US Well Services.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $39.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.80 million. US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 64.10%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on USWS shares. Piper Sandler lowered US Well Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USWS opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. US Well Services has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Well Services in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Well Services by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 342,476 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of US Well Services by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of US Well Services in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of US Well Services in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

