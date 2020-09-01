Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,119,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,159,380 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 3.5% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.26% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $135,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAM. CIBC decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.54.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,968. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

