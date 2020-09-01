Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BF.A opened at $66.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brown-Forman has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $68.15.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brown-Forman from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Brown-Forman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

