Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

NYSE:BF.B opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.71. Brown-Forman has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $74.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.52.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.12 million. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 43.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown-Forman will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown-Forman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.