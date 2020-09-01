BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Analysts predict that BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) will announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. BRP posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $4.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BRP.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BRP from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BRP from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 32.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth about $288,000. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOOO opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average of $35.99. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

