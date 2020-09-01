BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $63.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. BRP traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $56.85, with a volume of 9069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.20.

DOOO has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BRP from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 3.50.

About BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

