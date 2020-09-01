Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

BZLFY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,012. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

