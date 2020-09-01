Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.77

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and traded as high as $13.50. Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 1,778,994 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.09. The firm has a market cap of $151.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59.

About Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN)

Bushveld Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa. It operates through three segments: Vanadium and Iron Ore, Coal Exploration, and Vanadium Mining and Production. It explores for vanadium, titanium, iron ore, phosphate, tin, and thermal coal deposits.

