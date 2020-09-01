BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Shares Down 5%

BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)’s share price dropped 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

BZZUY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23.

BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)

Buzzi Unicem SpA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, and Mexico. Buzzi Unicem SpA was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

