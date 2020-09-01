Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.6% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intel by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 24,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Intel stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,044,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $214.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.91. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

