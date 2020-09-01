California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.58 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $15,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 834.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at $352,736.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $151.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.04. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $147.14 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.36.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

