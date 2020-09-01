Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lowered its holdings in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,478,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 482,578 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for about 1.4% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP owned about 1.38% of Cameco worth $55,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 410.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,616,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538,323 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its holdings in Cameco by 18.3% in the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 10,188,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,685 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Cameco by 27.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,057,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,588,000 after buying an additional 866,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cameco by 23.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after buying an additional 745,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cameco by 57.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,035,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after buying an additional 740,237 shares in the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. 1,531,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,888. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. Cameco Corp has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.76 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco Corp will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

