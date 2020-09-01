Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lowered its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,310,938 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 310,971 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises about 2.3% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.29% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $87,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 29.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23,042.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 787,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after buying an additional 24,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 128.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 185,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after buying an additional 104,503 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of CM stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.60. 588,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,558. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.1105 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.27%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

