Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is Guardian Capital LP’s 8th Largest Position

Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,368,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,851 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up about 3.1% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.19% of Canadian National Railway worth $120,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 733,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,549 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 127,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 36,438 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3,348.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,856,000 after purchasing an additional 776,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 802,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,076,000 after purchasing an additional 39,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 15,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $105.28. 712,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.91 and a 200-day moving average of $87.47. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $107.52.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

