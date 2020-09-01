Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Holdings Raised by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,790,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179,398 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up approximately 1.7% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.32% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $65,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.75 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.318 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.