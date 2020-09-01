Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.43

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.43 and traded as low as $32.73. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $32.74, with a volume of 452,980 shares trading hands.

CU has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.13.

The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion and a PE ratio of 14.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$33.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.43.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$740.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

