Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.91

Canlan Ice Sports Corp (TSE:ICE) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.91 and traded as low as $3.74. Canlan Ice Sports shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $42.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.27.

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.15 million for the quarter.

About Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE)

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. It operates in six segments: Ice and Field Sales, Food & Beverage, Sports Store, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

