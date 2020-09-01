Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) to Neutral

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AIMT. Piper Sandler downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Aimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.86. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06). Research analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 190,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.