Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH) Shares Down 41.7%

Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPFH) shares dropped 41.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $278.00 and last traded at $278.00. Approximately 6 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $477.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $400.00 and a 200-day moving average of $524.95.

Capital Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPFH)

Capital Financial Holdings, Inc, a full-service brokerage firm, provides investment products and services to independent investment representatives, financial planners, and investment advisors in the United States. It offers mutual funds, insurance products, and various other securities, as well as investment advisory services.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.