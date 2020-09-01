Capital One Financial Corp Buys 10,598 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Capital One Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 89.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $92,716,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,192,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,937,000 after purchasing an additional 787,870 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 503.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 693,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,450,000 after acquiring an additional 578,578 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,586,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,637,000.

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.34. The company had a trading volume of 454,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,005. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.41. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $62.09.

