Capital One Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Capital One Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 58.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,646,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of VOT traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,099. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.90 and its 200 day moving average is $156.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $106.07 and a 52-week high of $183.55.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

