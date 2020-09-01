Capital One Financial Corp Has $1.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Capital One Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,746. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.13. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.18 and a twelve month high of $113.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.279 dividend. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

