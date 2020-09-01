Capital One Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital One Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.35. The stock had a trading volume of 76,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,616. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.10. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

