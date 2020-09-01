Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will report sales of $32.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.74 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $25.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $134.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.94 million to $136.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $130.36 million, with estimates ranging from $124.33 million to $133.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.09 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 19.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital Product Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 67.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,076,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 63,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 16.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a market cap of $110.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.44. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

