Cardano 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $444.33 Million (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Cardano has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and approximately $444.33 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001038 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Exmo, Bithumb and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00042675 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007463 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00029868 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00032409 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.01 or 0.01481581 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000397 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Gate.io, Cryptomate, CoinFalcon, Cryptohub, Bitbns, Binance, OKEx, Exmo, Upbit, Coinnest, HitBTC, Indodax, ABCC, Coinbe, Bittrex, OTCBTC, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, DragonEX, Bithumb, Huobi and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

