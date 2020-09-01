CargoX Hits Market Cap of $2.13 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. One CargoX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. CargoX has a market cap of $2.13 million and $13,049.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00134637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.74 or 0.01713561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00207321 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00182398 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00207944 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX was first traded on December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,218,230 tokens. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio.

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

