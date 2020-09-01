Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Sets New 12-Month High at $228.88

Shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $228.88 and last traded at $227.07, with a volume of 38247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.96.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carvana from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Carvana from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.99 and a beta of 2.44.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 71,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $14,976,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,157,215.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 190,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $38,494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,719,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 598,500 shares of company stock worth $121,773,990. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,380,000 after buying an additional 396,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 159.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after buying an additional 4,654,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 31.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,407,000 after buying an additional 1,412,588 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Carvana by 408.5% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,100,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 37.8% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,824,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,366 shares during the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

