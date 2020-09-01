Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

Cass Information Systems has increased its dividend payment by 18.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. Cass Information Systems has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $60.97. The company has a market capitalization of $576.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $33.94 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.