Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT)’s share price fell 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.28. 725,320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 939,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Castlight Health from $1.15 to $0.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Castlight Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.19.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 197.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26,453 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 159,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.