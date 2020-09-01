CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.57

CCFNB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CCFN) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.57 and traded as high as $41.10. CCFNB Bancorp shares last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.64.

CCFNB Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCFN)

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repo sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CCFNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCFNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.